Transcript for Witness describes deadly Maryland newspaper shooting

and, of course, that never happened. Joined buy Keith cyphers in the building when it went down. Thanks for joining us. So glad you're okay. I know you were working right across the hall from "The capital gazette." Tell us what you saw and heard. Yes, thank you, George. My office, the sales office I worked in is right across the hall from "The capital gazette" and, you know, we have a glass front door. They have one. The place for my desk is situated. I can just kind of lean to the left and see directly from where I'm sitting all the way into their lobby and I was on the phone with a client when I heard this noise, this incredibly loud noise, so loud that I knew something was wrong. Like an explosion? Like an explosion, yeah, I mean, it was more than a noise. I could feel it in my chest and so I leaned out, I leaned out from my desk as I often do to look into the hall and into "The capital gazette" office and the door was gone. Their door was gone shattered in a million pieces on the ground in the hallway and there was a man, there was a man who was holding a shotgun, a black shotgun and he had it up, he had it braced against his chest and he was moving through the lobby. He was moving through the lobby of "The capital gazette" office pointing the shotgun deeper into the office. Did it seem like he was targeting specific people? You know, I don't know. It's impossible for me to say if he wassing sitting specific people, but he absolutelying looked like he was targeting things inside the office. His gun was up, he was moving laterally, you know, he was moving while aiming into the office and I mean he looked like someone who was comfortable holding that weapon and was aiming it towards things with the intt of shooting them. Was he saying anything? I don't know if he said anything or not. I mean as soon as I saw him I ducked back behind my desk and dialed 911, and the police dispatcher was incredible. The police arrived there very, very quickly. I think within a couple of minutes of my making that phone call, the police were there. I'm sure many other people called as well. I heard some indistinct yelling coming from their office while I was on the phone with the police officer. And then I heard a series of gunshots, more gunshot, five or six again, boom, boom, boom, loud, powerful gunshots coming interest that office. From the way you describe it it doesn't seem like a guy that was out of control at all. Knew exactly what he was doing. No, George, that is precisely correct. He did not look like someone who was out of control. He looked like someone who was comfortable with what he was doing. I can't imagine what was going through your mind as you watched all this go down. Well, I mean it was terrifying. Right? It was absolutely terrifying. It was something that, you know, of course, I had never thought in a million years would happen to me. I think like a lot of people, I'd become kind of numb to gun violence in this country. It just seems to happen over and over and over again. Things don't change but you hear about it so often it's hard to become -- it's hard to stay passionate about it and hard to stay excited about it. When it happened to me I could hardly believe it. It was as if, you know, it was happening to somebody else or I was outside of, you know, outside of myself while it was happening. Keith, thank you for your time this morning. Glad you're okay. Thank you, George. You know, it's so chilling to hear him describe a killer so comfortable with what he was doing. And the way he said how you become numb and that's what a lot of people are feeling. You cannot become numb to in their determination to publish that speaks to their dedication to the community they serve and it is really remarkable to see them out there. As we saw police responded

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.