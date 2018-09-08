Transcript for Witness saw missing Iowa jogger night she vanished

Nk you, erielle. Sech for missing colge say they saw her jogging she dippeared and now tellingis story to ab whit Johnson is here withmore. Good morning. Repor michael,ood ring. Who Ty've questioned but we spoke to who believe he saw mollie tits night vanished with her hair in a ponytail and wearing an D for her cell phone or an accoun took straight to investigats. I've her, you know, probably the four times a we, she would down the street. Reporter: For the F we are hrihe man who believes he be the L to have seen molli Tibbetts beforer mysteri disappearance. An excluve intervi with ABCNEWS, devinil ss the un of Iowa sent W gging pasouse about She jogd dn street, up the hill and just nothing of it U hea someby was mig then it Reay hit me an I hen'teen runner Eth Reporter: Halled the police with that tip after seei her picture oe news. Law enforcement would N confirm or comment about witnesses T Riley say he questioned by investigators who S also condu a thorough search of home. Thewere really polite and didn't assume, I don't in and T jusid it within 10 or 15 minus. eporter:he three-we search for the 20-year-d gr more desperate. Oritiestinghrough towering fields nearby farms, still no O lie. A rewardow topping $300,000 for information leading to he safe rurn. S missing showing off her magne onality, led ones ribed, and beaming smile, all painfuy MD in ts small town ofbrooklyn,iowa, where everyone knows each other. It's G wrenchi to know go inside for a minute and she D be gone. You just do not expect it from a town L this. Rter: And Riley ss he iginally reached out to ors on Facebook and that Abe of co-workers also question. Law enforcemsources tl us they cducted more intervws so far in thiscase, still no sign ofmollie. Many, many missing people there. It's devastated the community so mh because it's so small and tight K a peopleoming together trying to make something en. Really bondingogetherver ere is new video of a police shooting innashville. The white officer seen shoing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.