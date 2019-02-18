Transcript for Woman gives birth to baby boy on plane

Crazy on board jetBlue says that woman gave birth during a flight from Puerto Rico at a Fort Lauderdale the airline says crew members and medical professionals. We'll have to be on board helped deliver the baby boy. By the way than they came of that plane just happened to be born to be blew out. I think that your mom and tonight I highly doubt they carry at the girl's. My mom says women are top. He's been having babies for a long time that collateral of course Humana epidural a lot of time back. I'm just happy that baby is okay and better.

