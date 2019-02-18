Woman gives birth to baby boy on plane

JetBlue flight 1954 was en route from Puerto Rico to South Florida when a passenger gave birth to a baby boy, airline spokeswoman Tamara Young told Miami ABC affiliate WPLG.
0:34 | 02/18/19

Transcript for Woman gives birth to baby boy on plane
Crazy on board jetBlue says that woman gave birth during a flight from Puerto Rico at a Fort Lauderdale the airline says crew members and medical professionals. We'll have to be on board helped deliver the baby boy. By the way than they came of that plane just happened to be born to be blew out. I think that your mom and tonight I highly doubt they carry at the girl's. My mom says women are top. He's been having babies for a long time that collateral of course Humana epidural a lot of time back. I'm just happy that baby is okay and better.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

