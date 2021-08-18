Woman struck by debris on popular roller coaster

More
Witnesses called 911 after a woman was allegedly struck by a “small metal object” that flew from Cedar Point’s “Top Thrill Dragster” ride while she was waiting in line.
2:48 | 08/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Woman struck by debris on popular roller coaster

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:48","description":"Witnesses called 911 after a woman was allegedly struck by a “small metal object” that flew from Cedar Point’s “Top Thrill Dragster” ride while she was waiting in line. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"79515496","title":"Woman struck by debris on popular roller coaster","url":"/GMA/News/video/woman-struck-debris-popular-roller-coaster-79515496"}