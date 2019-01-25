Wounded vet comes to Colin Powell's rescue

More
A 33-year-old veteran who lost his leg working as a civilian in Afghanistan pulled over to help the former Secretary of State as they both traveled to Walter Reed Military Hospital.
1:09 | 01/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wounded vet comes to Colin Powell's rescue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60618327,"title":"Wounded vet comes to Colin Powell's rescue","duration":"1:09","description":"A 33-year-old veteran who lost his leg working as a civilian in Afghanistan pulled over to help the former Secretary of State as they both traveled to Walter Reed Military Hospital. ","url":"/GMA/News/video/wounded-vet-colin-powells-rescue-60618327","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.