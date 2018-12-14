7-year-old girl dies in US custody

More
The girl from Guatemala died of dehydration and shock while she was in U.S. custody after crossing the border illegally with her father, officials said.
0:54 | 12/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 7-year-old girl dies in US custody

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59817752,"title":"7-year-old girl dies in US custody","duration":"0:54","description":"The girl from Guatemala died of dehydration and shock while she was in U.S. custody after crossing the border illegally with her father, officials said.","url":"/GMA/News/video/year-girl-dies-us-custody-59817752","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.