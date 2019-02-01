Transcript for 2-year-old injured after falling into rhino enclosure

Chael. We'll turn now to that investigion under waynto that terrifying zoo incident, a 2-year-old injured in a rhino enclosure and ABC's Victor Oquendo is at th zoo in Melbourne, Florida, with the latest. Good morning, Victor. Reporter: That little girl now recovering at the hospital just frightening moments here at the zoo after she somehow slipped through a gap in the steel poles that guard that enclosure. That gap less than a foot wide and then her mother was injured when she went in after her. We have a 1-year-old who fell into the rhino pit, is pinned up against the wall. She is conscious at this time. Reporter: The call came in new year's day. A terrifying scene when a 2-year-old girl slipped into this rhino exhibit at a Florida zoo and the snout of at least on of the rhinocerosrhinoceroses made contact. Is it possible the father can ride over there with you guys? Reporter: The zoo says the girl stumbled and fell through poles like these during the popular rhino experience by the zoo as educational where they're able to react with the rhinos and even touch them as seen in the photos from the website. The toddler air-lifted as a trauma alert. Her mother taken to the hospital as well with an arm injury. You're met with frantic parent, a severely injured child. I wouldn't say chaos but controlled chaos. Reporter: The girl's father saying in a statement today has been a trying day for our family. Our daughter is in good care and is doing well. My wife was also treated for her injury and has been released from the hospital. White rhinos are massive, weighing between 2 and 4 tons and capable of charging at speeds of 30 miles per hour. Florida fish and wildlife officials on site beginning their investigation. And the zoo says they have offered this Ryan experience for a decade. They've never had any issues and have now suspended it. The website said it was open to guest 3 and up but she was just 2 years old. Thank you. Much more on this story and that

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.