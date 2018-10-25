Transcript for Yoga teacher accused of killing sister speaks out

Back now with that first look at Dr. Phil's exclusive interview with the twin yoga teacher acquitted of intentionally driving her sister off the cliff. Alexandria Duval is speaking out for the first time and Dr. Phil will join us in a moment after Paula Faris brings us the background of this high-profile case. Good morning. It has been a mystery what happened in the moments before their car plunged off that cliff. Alexandria Duval now speaking out telling Dr. Phil she had no idea her twin sister had died until days after that accident. It was the trial that gripped the nation, Alexandria Duval, one-half of the so-called twins of yoga. Feel the outer rim of your back foot. Reporter: Accused of intentionally murdering her twin sister by deliberately driving them off this cliff in Hawaii in 2016. Witnesses said the sisters were screaming and fighting as the car careened towards the cliff's edge. And now after being found not guilty -- Whatever happened happened. She wasn't responsibility. Reporter: Duval who has always maintained her innocence and that the crash was an accident is breaking her silence. The whole thing was like a tragic, horrible, awful situation. Reporter: Speaking out for the first time to Dr. Phil. Tell me whatappened the day of the crash. It's really hard for me to like put it completely together. What's happening inside the car? The whole thing was like a tragic, horrible, awful situation. Reporter: Reliving what she says were the final moments right before and after the death of her twin. Take me through the moment that you realized we're going over the side? I played it so many times in my mind having tt wheel go out, hitting the dirt berm, going over. I don't -- I don't -- When you woke up at the bottom of the ravine, what do you recall? I don't remember. I mean, I just remember being like airlifted. Did you know she was dead? Huh-uh. When did you learn that? Way after. When you were in the hospital? Yeah. Reporter: Witnesses testified in court that they saw the twins fighting in the car right before the fatal crash and that anastasia seated in the passenger seat was viciously yanking Alexandria's hair. Are you just not wanting to say anything negative about your sister? You were either being attacked or you weren't. Did she pull my hair? I don't -- like I can't say that everything -- That is what happened, isn't it? Now, Alexandria Duval has never spoken publicly about the crash or her sister's death, in fact, at her trial she didn't even take the stand so this interview with Dr. Phil, the first time that we hear from her, Michael. Paula, we're joined by Dr. Phil right now and, doc, thanks for joining us this morning. Alexandria didn't testify at the trial. She did not. Her first time speaking up. Why do you think she's doing it now. I think this was really beginning to eat at her. She didn't talk at trial. In fact, she chose a judge, not a jury, so she did not have a jury trial and this was starting to really unravel on her. It was starting to really eat at her and I feel like she started to self-medicate. She was taking drug, she was taking alcohol and her life was really unraveling and I feel like she felt like people were uping her and she finally warranted to tell her story and she didn't feel like she could tell it at trial. Her attorneys told her you need to not speak but she finally wanted to tell her story. You studied up on the case. What do you find most disturbing? These girls -- and I say girls because this started at a very young age. They were very combative and sisters are often sometimes that way but these girls would get into arguments and destroy an entire apartment and you heard me ask her, were you or were you not fighting in the car? They were on a very treacherous highway, the Hana highway which is very narrow and winding on a mountain road and they were -- they found a patch of hair torn from her head and it was in her sister's hair and witnesses said that they were fighting in the car at the time and I asked were you two fighting in the car. Did you lose control because you were being attacked and at first she told me no and this happened over two days and the first day I sent her home. I said, look, you're not ready to talk. When you are, come back. She finally said, that was happening. I do recall that happening and there are big blank spots in her memory, legitimately. But she was clearly under attack by her sister and lost control of that car and she felt like it was a betrayal on her part if she spoke ill of her sister because she's dead. This interview, did it change your opinion of the case? Well, it certainly did because we had this image of these sisters that were all about health and meditation and all this. But the fact is, they were very edgy in their lives. They are supposedly had left Florida under a cloud, left people hanging. They changed their name. They went into Utah. They left there under a cloud, went into Hawaii, one of them showed up at a homeless shelter demanding things and when they got to drinking, they became very, very different people. So they had one public image and then a very different sort of persona once they started drinking and surely that had a big factor here because they had just left a liquor store where they had picked up quite a bit of alcohol on this camping trip before this happened. I know we'll get a lot more of your interview. Congratulations, by the way, 17 years on the air. You signed up for four more. Five. Five more. Well, who's counting but counting what we are, we are going to 2023. 2023. We're all better for it. Thank you. You can see more of the interview today on Dr. Phil, check your local listings,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.