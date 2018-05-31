Transcript for Youth football team saves couple in overturned car

the whole crew. We wan to turn to the youth footbaeam behind that amaz scue. These players spo a horrific crash and jumped rignto action. ABC's Eva pilgrim has this edible story, Eva, they manao lift that car. It' incredible. They were on the way home when theseboys, part of a 13 youth football team jum into action. They can't even D yet but they knew exactly WHA too when they came upon an accident. Thismorning, the B bla knights youth footbal tea are being hailed as heroes. On their way home from a tournament in California, the Idaho teens spotted this serious crash scene theide of an Oregon hay pulling and ringing into action. Around a corner and seen an accident with a car rolled over and the two vans pulled over. Reporter: The driver is able to walk, but seriously injured. The young tending to him when T discover his wife is still trapped. You can try to shimmy out. Reporter: After attempting to free her foreveral minute, thete bands together. Kgoing. Keoing. Reporter: Lifting their enough to pull the woman to safety. Here we go. Reporter: Their coach sayse wasn't surprised at all to watch his team spring into action when the moment called. I'vechedse boys grow Andy came a long way, man. They're just amazingoung men. Reporter: Reagan mcg one of the young players, says it's all thanks to thens they've been talk about heroism on and T field. Eght us to play selfless fall and not seh, just help others besidesur. Reporter: In case you were wondering they won T fal tournament so heroes and ampions. There's teamwork and then there's what T boys did. Saved a little stren for the games. Those are big 13-year-olds. V big. Noder they won. Exactly. Al good to see you, eva.thank U.

