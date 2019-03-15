Now Playing: Multiple people killed in mass shooting at New Zealand mosques

Now Playing: New Zealand prime minister discusses mosque attacks

Now Playing: New Zealand parliament member reacts to shootings

Now Playing: 49 killed in terror attack at New Zealand mosques

Now Playing: Israel strikes Hamas targets in Gaza

Now Playing: New details on final moments of deadly Ethiopian Airlines flight

Now Playing: Across the Pond: New violence in the Middle East

Now Playing: 49 killed in coordinated terrorist attack at mosques in New Zealand

Now Playing: Meet the woman who will be the first black female to visit every country in the world

Now Playing: Analysis of black boxes from deadly Ethiopian flight delayed for another day

Now Playing: Small plane nearly crashes into traffic in Toronto

Now Playing: Runners race up steps of Eiffel Tower

Now Playing: Lightning illuminates night sky in Sydney

Now Playing: Enormous waves surge in Ireland

Now Playing: Dog rescued from mountain in Scotland

Now Playing: NASA astronauts head to International Space Station on Pi Day, taking off at 3:14 pm

Now Playing: Multiple South Korean musicians swept up in sex scandal