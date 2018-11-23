Transcript for Black Friday deals 2018: Tech to toys

morning but we're up early Donald Trump to get deals and got you covered for Black Friday 911. Our ace Becky Worley is warming up in the studio with some helpers, Harold and Brittany. You were at Macy's this morning and you're noticing that there are still deals out there despite the fact that the doorbusters, many happened. Doorbusters last night and now it's just hard-core deal shopping and they are there in the stores. The interesting thing, it seems more fast and furious online and seen more online than I have in store and when I was down at Macy's, I noticed next store is the Victoria's secret store and let me show you one deal. Buy one get one free on all of their P.J.S and sleepwear and get a $20 gift card. That's popular for teens and P.J.S. Good gift, Dan. I didn't know people went to Victoria's secret for P.J.S but there you go. Let's check in with Brittany. Heard from people looking for help? Yes. Wove an Palin have Maryland. Maryland, they need our help but we'll keep Hur last name discreet. She's basically asked can we help her look for some air pods. She wants to get them today and doesn't know whether to get them today or not because they range from $155 to $160. Should she wait or go ahead and purchase? This is a hot gift and probably the hottest gift. We borrowed some from one of our staff members here. I've seen them as low as 135. That deal sold out so fast, I see them for 149 at staples now but that's not that much of a discount. $6 so I say maybe wait until cyber Monday and might get more of a discount. Check the big players, Walmart, Best Buy, target. That's where you might see that discount. Let Mari Lyn know that's the plan. Thank you. Harold, what are you seeing? That we have a video message from Jennifer who is looking for some Black Friday advice. Okay. "Gma," I need some black Friday help. Where are the best deals on electronics right now? I need to check off some of the big boxes on my list. Electronics. Let's start with the big one, the iPad is on sale at target for $249. That is a good price. $80 off. Let's go with something a little bit -- That's a good price for an iPad. Something a little less expensive is the instant pot and the best price I'm seeing is actually at Kohl's, $69 with a $10 coupon code and $15 in Kohl's cash back. So two options there. Let's go over to Sheena. What's your question for Becky? I want to buy a new TV. Should I buy TV or wait for cyber Monday? That is a great question because TVs, we see those doorbusters that go on sale on Thanksgiving and then I think you should probably wait. We have a preview deal exclusive from Walmart, 58-inch Samsung, $447. That's $80. Oh, across the board we see the best discounts on TVs coming on Monday but what we do see right now starting Friday is shop in-store. Try on clothes. 50% off the whole store at the gap and can shop local starting now so think about all those things. Thank you, appreciate it. You can shop for these products and stay up to date on black Friday deals on our website, goodmorningamerica.com. Coming up how cranberry sauce is the secret weapon for

