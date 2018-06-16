-
Now Playing: Lose the 'dad bod' this Father's Day with this 15-minute, do-anywhere workout
-
Now Playing: Why I love my dad: Kids thank their dads this Father's Day
-
Now Playing: This stunning dad and daughter photo shoot gives us all the feels
-
Now Playing: Father meets the son he never knew he had after Ancestry.com match
-
Now Playing: Toddlers crawl into outdoor pool
-
Now Playing: Last-minute gifts for Father's Day
-
Now Playing: 3-year-old missing girl rescued by family dog
-
Now Playing: Two riders plunge to ground after roller coaster derails
-
Now Playing: Two Kansas sheriffs killed while transporting inmates
-
Now Playing: Midwest temperatures to reach dangerous levels
-
Now Playing: Infant saved from drowning after climbing into pool
-
Now Playing: Woman on moving on after surviving attack that left her with brain trauma: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Suspect's mom says no evidence her son was inside home during shovel attack: Part 5
-
Now Playing: DNA match links man to near-fatal shovel attack: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Attack survivor undergoes hypnosis to remember details about assault: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Woman makes miraculous recovery after near-fatal shovel attack: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Mom discovers daughter brutally attacked by man with shovel: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Hudson sings 'Amazing Grace' at the March for Our Lives: Road to Change rall
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage released in North Beach officer-involved shooting
-
Now Playing: Military dad stationed overseas surprises family at Milwaukee Brewers game