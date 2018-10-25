Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art

More
Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, displays 107 creations.
0:53 | 10/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58723498,"title":"Sydney's famed Bondi Beach welcomes summer with a mile of art","duration":"0:53","description":"Sculpture by the Sea, Bondi, displays 107 creations.","url":"/GMA/Shop/video/sydneys-famed-bondi-beach-welcomes-summer-mile-art-58723498","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.