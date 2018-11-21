Transcript for Warning over counterfeit goods ahead of Black Friday

And now to that holiday shopping alert. Experts say this year you'll get the best deals if you buy early and don't wait. Our consumer correspondent Becky Worley has all the details. Good morning, Becky. Good morning, Michael. What's new, some eye-popping technology, fewer retail options and the enduring truth that being well informed is often the difference between a screaming deal and a dud. In years past we told you to wait on buying toys to scoop up hot last-minute deals but strategy tip, this year toy buying is going to be different. This used to be our local toys "R" us. Not anymore. This holiday season will be the first one without a major toy chain in play and we don't know how that will affect pricing and the availability of hot toys. According to research from marketing company criteo, 78% of shoppers who Lann to shop in a physical store say they'll head to Walmart or target. But they have a fraction of the toys that toys "R" us had. Amazon will pick up a lot of the slack online but experts say don't wait too long. If you really want your children to be able to pick something out, that's really special to them, maybe it is worth going to the stores. Reporter: Tech, there isn't one big breakout gift but for TV fans, new olid technology has them drooling. The first year they're remotely affordable. It is a technology that produces blacker blacks and sharper colors. Reporter: Three years ago a 55-inch OLED was $3400. This year as low as 1299 for the same size, $21 cheaper. Look for budget TVs to have the best prices on Thanksgiving but midrange and high-end TVs see the biggest discounts on cyber Monday. The biggest takeaway is the best deals come very soon. That's because a little inside baseball here, manufacturers say the cost of making products is going up rising wages, the threat of tariffs and they are not incentivized to their margin as they go closer to the Christmas holidays, so the best discounts, guys will come in the next six days. Good to keep in mind, Becky, thank you. Get busy.

