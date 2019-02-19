-
Now Playing: Mom who welcomed twins sheds tears as military husband surprises her in hospital
-
Now Playing: Mom speaks out about son's Pledge of Allegiance arrest
-
Now Playing: Bystanders rescue woman trapped in burning car
-
Now Playing: Virginia official accuser demands a public hearing
-
Now Playing: Hiker rescued from quicksand amid snowstorm
-
Now Playing: New twist in Jussie Smollett case as police search for motive
-
Now Playing: Screen time for 2-year-olds and younger has doubled since the mid-90s, study finds
-
Now Playing: The reason Miranda Lambert fell in love with her new NYPD husband
-
Now Playing: Iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld dies in Paris, French media reports
-
Now Playing: Help Lara Spencer get ready for the Oscars
-
Now Playing: Colton Underwood surprises fans at a 'Bachelor' viewing party
-
Now Playing: Colton Underwood talks about his love journey and that fence jump on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Samin Nosrat teaches a home chef how to cook with fat and heat
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential run
-
Now Playing: American woman claims she was brainwashed by ISIS
-
Now Playing: See the 2019 Oscar nominees on their first Oscars red carpets
-
Now Playing: A look back at some memorable speeches from Meryl Streep, Halle Berry and more
-
Now Playing: Meghan Markle makes secret trip to New York City
-
Now Playing: 16 people rescued from gondola ride at SeaWorld
-
Now Playing: Black, natural hair gets new protections in New York City