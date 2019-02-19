Black, natural hair gets new protections in New York City

More
The legal guidance was issued by the New York City Commission on Human Rights.
0:23 | 02/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Black, natural hair gets new protections in New York City
New York City is straining out a problem with hair discrimination starting this week employers or others targeting people based on their hair styles. We'll be considered a form of racial discrimination according to New York Times the lot is. Designed to stop bias towards black Americans the report says violators. Can be find up to 250000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61167498,"title":"Black, natural hair gets new protections in New York City","duration":"0:23","description":"The legal guidance was issued by the New York City Commission on Human Rights.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/black-natural-hair-protections-york-city-61167498","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.