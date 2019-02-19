Transcript for Black, natural hair gets new protections in New York City

New York City is straining out a problem with hair discrimination starting this week employers or others targeting people based on their hair styles. We'll be considered a form of racial discrimination according to New York Times the lot is. Designed to stop bias towards black Americans the report says violators. Can be find up to 250000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.