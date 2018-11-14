-
Now Playing: Succulent hair is the newest trend people are falling in love with
-
Now Playing: Mesmerizing opal hair is the newest beauty trend on Instagram
-
Now Playing: Colorist invents new way to dye hair - with a paint roller
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michelle Obama on what she hopes resonates most from her new book
-
Now Playing: It's Oprah's Favorite Things on 'GMA Day!'
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman reveals what his campaign slogan would be if he ran for political office
-
Now Playing: Don't miss 'GMA Day's' viral video star series!
-
Now Playing: Hugh Jackman and Jason Reitman talk new movie 'The Frontrunner'
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan and Sara Haines break down the news you need to know this afternoon
-
Now Playing: Marvel stars celebrate life of comic book writer, editor and creative genius Stan Lee
-
Now Playing: Mickey's Worldwide Birthday Bash: Disney superfan stops by Hong Kong Disneyland
-
Now Playing: Viola Davis says her daughter joined her on the set of 'Widows'
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama says her brother is still their mother's favorite
-
Now Playing: 10-year-old describes how she stopped a would-be kidnapper
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama on historic midterms and whether Hillary Clinton should run in 2020
-
Now Playing: Tributes pour in for Marvel mastermind Stan Lee, dead at 95
-
Now Playing: Photo appears to show high school students giving Nazi salute
-
Now Playing: Strengthening Santa Ana winds add fuel to fires
-
Now Playing: Community demands answers after officer-involved shooting
-
Now Playing: Senate seat in Arizona flips blue as Florida recount heats up