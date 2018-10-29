Transcript for How to create a 6-piece capsule wardrobe

I'm so happy to be here. You're going to help us because you know what? When you have the wardrobe and you're trying to make things stretch, you call it a capsule -- A capsule collection. Why is that? We are fed so much information when it comes to fashion. What we're supposed to buy, what's trendy, and what do get rid of. How do we figure out the key pieces we need in our closet? That's what that is. You can do day tonight and you wear. They don't just hang in your closet. You know the pieces that never get worn. It's cost effective. Let's see it in action. Let's see it in action. Tell us about the looks right here. To begin with, we have Lauren who is wearing something that I would consider great for work. So something that's so on trend is the pantsuit. Yeah. The power pantsuit. I love it. Especially in a bright red or pink color. That's a memorable color, with a bold red. I mixed it and did the red blazer with a pop of color and matched it with a great pair of high-waisted black pants because you know you will get so much wear out of that. And a great pair of heels. By the way, the heels not included in the capsule collection. You can buy as many heels and shoes as you want just so you know. Then I took that same black pant and did a great weekend look with it. Yeah. I cuffed it, paired it with combat boots, black turtleneck. A black turtleneck. If you don't have that in your closet, you have got to have it. Got to have it. Got to have it. And what I call a duster coat, and that's the other item that you must have in your close et and it wears many hats. In this case it looks like an oversized drapey cardigan. It's an elevated weekend look. So this is how we styled that same pant two different ways. What do you think? I love it. Lauren, you're going to take off and we'll have another model come over. Another pose. And it looks so different. It looks so different, doesn't snit. Yeah. So here we have that same duster, and this is what I'm saying. If you drape it over your shoulders for a romantic date night, it looks like a completely different thing. And it has a belt so you can also wear it as a trench. It has three roles in your closet and I did -- I paired it with a pattern dress because we're seeing a lot of pattern this season, but you know what? We have all been that woman who has bought that bold print and we take it for one ride and then it just dies a slow death in our closet. It's so true. It's just really -- you know what I mean? So we find when looking for patterns in your dresses, find something that is subdued and has colors already in your closet so you can mix the pieces easily and I'll show you how to do that with the next look. Thank you. So another one. Come on. Yeah. That's the dress. But it looks so different. Exactly. With the sweater. So now instead of going on the date night, we're taking the same dress and we're going to hang out with the girls and see a movie. This is a great look because it looks like a skirt now. It does. And it's paired with -- it's paired with an oversized boyfriend sweater which is very much on trend right now. I belted it to give it a little bit of definition around the waist. Accessorized it with another combat boot. Those are big this year. With the same date night look, is, you know, like a casual, easy, cool look that you can kind of do anything in. All right. Kate, thank you very much. Okay. Sweater. That's the same water. Same sweater. But it looks -- so a must. Mm-hmm. I'll get into those. Okay. This is a perfect night out with the girls. I'm of the mind you don't necessarily need to show a lot of skin to look sexy. Thank you. Thank you. A big, oversized sweater can be this understated, sexy look paired with a great pair of leather leggings. These ones are my absolute favorite because they are vegan leather. Good, good. They feel like leather and they are at a great price point. They are also very high waisted so they act like leather spanx. Love that. Every woman wants that. Every woman wants that. We're getting a kick out of watching this guy in the front row. He is, like, why am I here in the front row? And a great pair of mules. Those are in as well. You're going out with your girls. This is a great look to have. One more. One more. One more. We'll do that. Come on, and we're going to bring back the red jacket. This is the same red blazer from theme one. Okay. Wait a minute. That was one of the best walks. Come on. Y'all were, but that was killer. This is the same black turtleneck from scene two, the same blazer from look one and the same pants that I just showed you over here, and often when we go to work, we know that we sometimes have an engagement after and we feel like having a little cocktail. Who doesn't at the end of the day? A long day. Wear something appropriate for the office, but we will also feel good in in a social setting. This is the perfect way to do it. Have your leather leggings with a great blazer. I like belting the blazer to have a totally different look, and of course, something that you must have in your closet, a pair of leopard shoes this year. It's a must. It's a must. Yeah. That's wonderful. Yes. So here you go. Can you come up? I want everybody to come up here. Come up here so we can just all gather around. This is really so simple to do. This is your capsule collection. The six items to have for fall. Oh, beautiful. Our new stylist, Jess. Jess, thank you so much. Talking about the shoes. The shoes are for aldos and aritzia is the clothes for our models this morning. So thank you, thank you, thank you.

