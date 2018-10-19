Your family will win Halloween with these Disney costumes

More
We had five families try on adorable costumes from some of Disney's biggest hit films.
2:10 | 10/19/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Your family will win Halloween with these Disney costumes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58600899,"title":"Your family will win Halloween with these Disney costumes","duration":"2:10","description":"We had five families try on adorable costumes from some of Disney's biggest hit films.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/family-win-halloween-disney-costumes-58600899","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.