This little fashionista is giving us major style inspo

More
Aili Adalia, 6, is impressing her Instagram followers with her impeccable street style.
0:43 | 11/08/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for This little fashionista is giving us major style inspo
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59044833,"title":"This little fashionista is giving us major style inspo","duration":"0:43","description":"Aili Adalia, 6, is impressing her Instagram followers with her impeccable street style.","url":"/GMA/Style/video/fashionista-giving-us-major-style-inspo-59044833","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.