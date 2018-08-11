Transcript for Internet lauds new Hailey Baldwin campaign for its body positivity

We'll move on to that the cover story. Hailey Baldwin and promoting sales of all sizes and Rebecca Jarvis has details. More than half of women aged 18 to 65 in this country wear size 14 plus and it's hard to believe that it's taken so long for retailers to catch on this novel new idea, show models of different sizes wearing the same look. ?????? Reporter: Model Hailey Baldwin is the brand-new face of the fresh holiday campaign from online retailer pretty little thing featuring women wearing the same outfits side by side. The catch, they're radically different shapes and sizes. The campaign getting praise on Twitter. One user writing this is what every clothing website need, nothing more annoying than seeing something on only a plus size model or only on another model who is petite. And another saying, hopefully this inspires across all brands because we're all here for this movement. It's the right step for them to take to be more ink -- inclusive. The latest twist on an ongoing movement by retailers to shake up how women are represented in fashion by showcasing real bodies. Aerie has been a trail blazer using untouched images in their ad campaigns. And Rihanna shows how sexy all body sizes can be in her savage collection. It's the side-by-side image of the models that's gotten women talking. Asos showed the same outfits on different body types. It is right there in front of you. It gets the exact same real estate on the page that any other size would get. Reporter: And size inclusion is not just good marketing. It's also good for the bottom line. According to the market research firm the MPD group sales for curvy women have been growing than total apparel sales in the U.S. Which is why I expect you'll see more of this. While consumers are comfortable buying electronic, toy, appliances on line we are still somewhat hesitant to shop for clothes because it's hard to tell how they'll look in person and this helps get rid of some of that uncertainty, robin. All right, thank you very much, Rebecca. To you to our "Gma" health

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.