Transcript for Kate Spade's rich legacy in the fashion world

our "Gma" cover story. Ibutes pouring in for fashion Desi Kate spadefter her H. Her looks inspiring everyone from princesses to prents' daughters.abc's deboh Roberts is here with more. Od morning, Deborah. Good morning, chl. So many heavy hearsver this loss this rn the sudden loss of Kate spade has shaken not only the fashion world buto many others who admirehe sunny, quirky signer, particularly young careerwomen. Kate spade represented to them what high-end designers did for their mother,ense tt you had made it to a certain level of. Her name andignature S became a coll fce in fashion. Go-to red carpet look for lots of celebrits. A sense of style permeatedolutely everyth she did from her accessorio the clothing to the way she herself together to the way she decorated her homes an inspiration in every single way. Reporter: Kate spade got her startn fashion magazines. For Theall books, yes. Repter: Then burst onto the sceneth E '90s with a handbag line createdn husband-to-be andyde , My hus and I both knew we wanted to start a business and one night just talking about what would it be. Said, handbags. Yoove bags. Reporter: The line affordable chic and her brightly colored keychains anth accessories a huge hithn girls. The flirty styn display on TV shows like"gossip girl" and "Sex and the city." Ie them home but won't T Y Kate spade purse. orter:stin Davis tweeting I've W Kate spade for as long as I can remember. M thinking of her family. Her designs aitoffscreen too. Star like Reese Witherspoon, Mindy kaling and Viola Davis payibute overnight. Lena Dunham writing, thank Kate. David spade postingn Instagram she was so sharp and quick her feet. She could make laugh so hard. I selieve it a rough wld out there, people. Tr hangon. Reporter: The designer drer sre of first daught Sas Obama in a Kate spade nrer father's 2013 inauguration. Chelsea Clinton tweeting my grandmother gave me my fir Kate spaag when I was in college. I still have holding Kate's mily, 234rdzs and loved ones in my heart. Kate spade steppedy from the design indy back in 2007 to ra her infant daughter. She Ander husband reportedly earning near $50 millier selling their brand to neiman-marcus. The name would later beold again for close to a billion dollars.teople know me as spade. In 2007 weecided toe a break and spend time my daughter. Reporter: The loss of Kate spade and her impact on arican fashion felt deeply across the industry. She built it. She sold E lived her life. She startether brands. Everybthrted a brand wanted to Kate spade. Reporter: Back in 2002 spade told "Glamour" magazine I hope at peopleem me not just as a good busswoman but a great friend and ak of a lot un. Kate grew up I Kansas City, Missouri, event to design school. Hers was the classic story a midwestern girl who hadig dreams and managed to finhem in New York City and as fort iconic purse, Sas looki for a lady of likehandg, couldn't find it so S made it. Michael. Allght, thank youmuch, Deborah. Zee is to talk more about Kate ade's life and legacy and, joe,hankou for sticking around talking to us some more and T's a huge outpouring on Twitter as we saw there. Everyone remembers theirirst Kate spade bag. Why doou think that her signs resonated so much with many young men. I think Kate spade really represented that gateway Desi bag. This is the thing thaas S pivotal for so many G who were starting their careers starting in this industry. I meanike owning your first car,our first big Desi bag is the one thing you do remember and I do Credi Kate with really designing, eating that covetable it bag that peld actually afford. And T any designers out she managed to just stay in the forefront and break through with women around the world. What made that so spl?at made her so special? I think she was so authentic. So spirited andorfu and so great. She really transcended any tren fash trends co and go all the time but Sheck true to who she was. D that beive and flip a that '50surbouter always so happy and that'st people loved about Kate. You knew hefore sn started this and this brand. Tell us a little about watching herlver the Y fro being at a magazine all of a sudden theag and compa being everywhere. In 1992 when she said to me, I'm going to quit my job at a B magazine in order to become ha designer, nobody did back then. So what did you think? To honest I was a little used. Who quits an amazing job at magazine to launch a handbag line in 1993. Of our everyone it today but for her to go ao that and really B an empire she has done oversee decades is amazing. I'llell you the first time I really kne she made it shortly afteat was I was walking up and down canal S is a big street in new and seeing fakes of those Kate spade bags on the street and I thought, that is a real tte to you in a weird, twistedwa that level of flattery because she C a bag people could actual afford B the fakes really aepresentation of ngat covetability was S big. As you everybody remembers their fst Kate SP much. Thank you. For sing around. Really appreciateat. Over to George.

