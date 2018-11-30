Transcript for Payless experiment shows people will pay more for brand name

We're back now with an exclusive look behind the scenes of that social experiment you may have seen. It's the Payless prank seen whether people would pay more for something that costs a lot less based on a brand name. ABC's Adrienne Bankert is here with this story. Hey, Adrienne. Yeah, this was a sharp move. This was very compelling. Payless hired an ad agency to bring together Los Angeles fashion influencers to see if they would buy their very affordable shoes if they thought they were from a high-end brand. Watch. Watch these fashion lovers in a mad dash to go after these sleek-looking shoes. They're European. For me to experience this as an tala designer is amazing. I could definitely wear this to like a met gala dinner. Reporter: They're willing to pay top dollar. I would pay $400, $500. Reporter: The only problem, this posh shoe boutique palessi. Welcome to palessi. Reporter: Doesn't exist. It's a social experiment by Payless. We built a fake luxury store and filled it with avant-garde sculptures and hired a full team of sales associates then we filled all the shelves with Payless shoes. This was a record opening store for all of Payless history. Reporter: Turns out it was so convincing these online fashion influencers were sold on the craftsmanship and looks of these hot shoes. They're elegant, sophisticated. I love them. Reporter: They were shocked when these $645 were actually 35 bucks. These are from Payless. Are you seriousy. Reporter: They received full refund plus got the shoes for free and wanted to change people's perceptions about what luxury should cost. They were trying to make a cultural statement on how perception influences buying habits and what some people are willing to pay. The Payless surprise will be shown as commercials on TV and online. Brilliant. Good advertising. Really smart. We shopped at Payless as kids. I'm one of seven. Get yourself in there and pick out something for $6.99. They've been around since 1966. Still schooling us. Speaking of shoes, coming up, the 9-year-old who got a huge

