{"id":56614939,"title":"Slim down instantly with these summer fashion must-haves ","duration":"4:34","description":"Fashion guru Bahar Takhtehchian shares her pro tips on how to appear 10 pounds slimmer instantly by making a few sartorial changes. ","url":"/GMA/Style/video/slim-instantly-summer-fashion-haves-56614939","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}