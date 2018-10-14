Transcript for What is it like to be on board the world's longest flight?

for a family of four. ??? Welcome back to "Gma." Read a book, an entire book perhaps. Watch a movie or two or three. It's all possible on the relaunch of the longest nonstop flight. Kendis Gibson got the cushy gig. He has more. ?????? rr. Reporter: Just got to the airport here in Newark. Our flight begins in four hours which begins this long, long journey. Here we go. This 8350 is a brand new plane. It is more fuel efficient which makes it more cost official for the airline to operate the flight. The cabin is more comfortable. The food is fantastic. Reporter: There are two classes to this plane, business class and premium economy. Even the premium economy is pretty good. They give you an amenities kit, a crease release. Do you see a difference? We're about one hour into the flight. I'm not tired yet. When I am, I can tuck my legs in here and lay back and watch the 1,200 hours of movies and TV shows. This is the salad. Reporter: The meals are designed. All combined it's supposed to be less than 2,000 calories for the day. You decided to take this flight why? I'm an aviation enthusiast. I'm always looking to try a new aircraft and new experience. Reporter: I could laugh. I could cry. I never loved mother Earth as much as I do now. Touchdown, 17 and a half hours. We made it. Thank you. I want to know what he did after the flight. I want to know what he ate and drank and how much he slept. We only saw one meal. Come on, kendis. We all think he did it for the miles. I definitely did. Oh, I'm going on assignment, but it's a cool flight. I didn't know that was the longest flight in the world. Absolutely. I just want to get the business class seat. Amen, sister. On a regular flight.

