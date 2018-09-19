-
Now Playing: What foods solely belong on the kids' menu?
-
Now Playing: Deli Menu Perfectly Sums Up Pain of Parents Dining With Kids
-
Now Playing: The Museum of Illusions in New York City will flip your world upside down
-
Now Playing: First menu designed for kids by kids debuts at Great Wolf Lodge
-
Now Playing: New birthday cake-flavored Oreos celebrate Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday!
-
Now Playing: 'Game of Thrones' creator says show doesn't have to end?!
-
Now Playing: Disneyland Resort's 'Plaza de la Familia' celebration is all about family
-
Now Playing: Betty White gets standing ovation at 2018 Emmys
-
Now Playing: Bristol Palin dishes on MTV's 'Teen Mom OG'
-
Now Playing: Celebrity trainer Ian Smith shares an at-home fall workout routine
-
Now Playing: Backstage at the 2018 Emmy Awards
-
Now Playing: Emmy winner turns speech into marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Romance novelist in court after arrest in husband's slaying
-
Now Playing: 1st private citizen purchases ride around the moon
-
Now Playing: Jaycee Dugard 'outraged' over release of Elizabeth Smart's captor
-
Now Playing: Chen to leave 'The Talk' amid husband's scandal: Report
-
Now Playing: 'Mrs. Maisel,' 'Game of Thrones' win big at Emmys
-
Now Playing: Rising waters in Carolinas threaten to worsen historic flooding
-
Now Playing: Kavanaugh, accuser called to testify at public hearing
-
Now Playing: Trump directs release of parts of classified Russia warrant