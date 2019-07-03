-
Now Playing: Behind the scenes at Disneyland's new Star Wars attraction: Galaxy's Edge
-
Now Playing: New toys revealed for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland and Walt Disney World
-
Now Playing: Opening dates announced for Stars Wars: Galaxy's Edge
-
Now Playing: How do Michael and Sara like their Uber rides?
-
Now Playing: Deadly tornado outbreak
-
Now Playing: Check out the snowstorm getaway spring travel deals!
-
Now Playing: Grandmother swept out to sea on glacier
-
Now Playing: Swim with pigs when you book a villa at this Bahamas resort
-
Now Playing: Experiencing the beauty of Vietnam's Ha Long Bay
-
Now Playing: Dublin hotel's genealogy butler helps guests find their Irish roots
-
Now Playing: This woman wore her wedding dress on her honeymoon around the world
-
Now Playing: Southwest flight makes emergency landing at Orlando International Airport
-
Now Playing: Travel warnings as snowstorm hits East Coast
-
Now Playing: A 'Golden Girls' cruise is setting sail and you can be on board
-
Now Playing: Woman arrested after meltdown on a plane bound for Las Vegas
-
Now Playing: 103-year-old sworn in as junior ranger at Grand Canyon National Park
-
Now Playing: Severe turbulence leaves 5 injured, forces emergency landing
-
Now Playing: Coast to coast storms cause major travel delays
-
Now Playing: It's a bird, it's a Captain Marvel plane!
-
Now Playing: Isn't it romantic? Meet the director of romance at Sandals Jamaica