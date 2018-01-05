Transcript for New report highlights biggest plane-etiquette blunders

This morning we have the top ranked list of worst flight passengers. Yes, this is according -- By name? I wish. This is according to expedia, a poll by expedia but first want to hear about your flying pet peeves so I think we have some audience members who have some stories about some things that have happened to them on their flights. So we have audience members here who -- what you to the have. I just don't like when people wear flip-flops and have their naked feet out and put them on the seat or touch you or they're near you. You said that with conviction. Naked feet. Naked feet. They touching you with their naked feet? What's going on with that? I don't know. It's gross. All right. Let me know what airline you're on so I don't fly that. Somebody else here. What's your name? Tracy. What is your story. I don't like and have had it happen when the person in front of you and puts their ponytail up over the back of their seat and it's hanging down. That's not good and you have to put your tray down. I've never heard that before. A ponytail is all up in your food. Yeah. -- That's a new one. But I'm going to give you top five. Top five worst passengers. I bet I can tell you what number one is. Not yet. Number five, the noisy neighbor. Okay. Okay. That was 29%. 34%, number four, the personal space violators. Oh, yeah. Armrests and everything. I think some people come in there and establish space immediately. We know about the man spreading. George and a know nothing about that. Number three at 39%, the inattentive parent. That's a rough one. And I got a lot of people clapping knowing they are not paying attention to their child. 43%, number two, the aromatic passenger. The one that has a little -- That's a nice way of saying -- That's a nice way of saying a funky passenger is next to you. I've -- that's when you get your air and cut it and hit the other way. What do you think number one is. I know what it is. When somebody is kicking your seat. Yes. You got it. 51%, the seat kicker, bumper, grabber. Oh, that one too. When they -- They go to the bathroom and pull your seat. Sometimes it's reclined and you're trying to get up. You can't help it. Work on your thigh muscles to get up without -- Of course. Core. I have one more. Six or seven, the person who sits in the window seat and the whole plain is dark and they keep lifting the shade and putting it down. That's you? Wait. You're like you're flying over water or you're in the clouds. It's nothing. One person. I know. I'm guilty. I just like to see. There's nothing out there, robin. Nothing. Okay. My bad. My bad. Thank you for bringing that to us, Michael. You're welcome. Now we know what to get him for Christmas. Some eye shades. Back to your college days. What if you saw this flier up in your university hallway right there. Burn to learn. It's a new course spring 2018. You take a class, a legitimate class while spinning. It's a class and you're spinning as well and you get credit. Oh, wow. Come on. You spin -- do you spin -- is it a -- At your pace. What? Sure, I'd do that. Why wouldn't you? Yeah, would y'all do that? Why wouldn't you do that? It's a class -- it's at Fordham university. Fordham university. But it really is cycling. It's not a joke at all. It's a real course and getting credit and -- What are you getting credit for? What is the course? The course is research in management fitness integrated learning. Managing impressions and organizations. I have no idea what that course is about. But if somebody asks what course you took and you said all that they'd be like wow. Really I just rode a bike at my own pace and read a coming book. Would you do both -- I read on the bike. Not a heavy-duty workout. I like to watch something visually. I don't know how people can jog and read. I can't jog and read. I can do a bike. I don't get it. A bike, I have to watch something. Hopefully you're watching us when -- Hopefully. I tape the show and then I watch it on my bike later. All over. Something else now -- I got something else. We'll celebrate Cinco de mayo a little earlier, everybody. So right now in honor of the first day of may, our new guest is an accomplished chef who have back in New York City and one of my favorite restaurants downtown, please welcome chef ivy stark. Wow. Hi. How are you? How are you? Thank you. Oh, my goodness. Wow. So what do we have, tacos here. A bump of different tacos and guacamole for you. The perfect breakfast? And tuna? Some tuna as well. Yes. I have some grilled tuna. I have asada, vegetarian tacos. Most people, they want to know the secret to making great guacamole. I want to ask you that. This is something you're an expert at. There is a secret. So there's two little secrets first and most importantly is that you have a ripe avocado. Secondly you have to use sort of if you don't have a more -- mortar and pestle, you have to grind it together with the grinder so you release the oils of all of the onion and the chili and flavor so when you add the avocado in and toss it together you have all that flavor going through it rather than throwing everything in a bowl and mixing it. You guys all know now. What's your favorite? My favorite dish for Cinco de mayo? Well, it's the celebration of, you know, the bat of puebla so I like to eat food from puebla which is the mole from puebla. It has a tiny bit of chocolate and mostly chilies but Turkey and mole poblano is the national dish. It's amazing. Are you bringing out the margaritas next? We skimped on the margaritas. I'm sorry. You're not getting margaritas. Ivy, thank you so much. This is excellent. And elle toro blanco, I love it. Everyone at home, you can get

