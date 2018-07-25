'Shark Tank' stars take a dip with real sharks

More
Keven O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran jump in the water with real sharks for Discovery Channel's "Shark Week," as Ginger Zee reports live from underwater.
3:34 | 07/25/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Shark Tank' stars take a dip with real sharks

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56806115,"title":"'Shark Tank' stars take a dip with real sharks ","duration":"3:34","description":"Keven O'Leary and Barbara Corcoran jump in the water with real sharks for Discovery Channel's \"Shark Week,\" as Ginger Zee reports live from underwater. ","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/shark-tank-stars-dip-real-sharks-56806115","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.