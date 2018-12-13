Treat yo self with this DIY bath bomb kit

More
Make your own bath bomb with this handy kit from Brambleberry.
1:14 | 12/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Treat yo self with this DIY bath bomb kit
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59763796,"title":"Treat yo self with this DIY bath bomb kit","duration":"1:14","description":"Make your own bath bomb with this handy kit from Brambleberry.","url":"/GMA/Travel/video/treat-yo-diy-bath-bomb-kit-59763796","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.