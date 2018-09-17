-
Now Playing: Childhood cancer survivors turned 'battle buddies' earn wings at Joint Base Andrews
-
Now Playing: Trainer to Pink, Kelly Rowland shares her 5-step Wellness Routine
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Florence flooding brings health risks
-
Now Playing: People benefit from just 13 minutes of exercise, study finds
-
Now Playing: Genetically modified mosquitoes could eradicate malaria
-
Now Playing: Amazing advancements against cancer, but not everyone benefits
-
Now Playing: FDA calls e-cigarettes 'an epidemic' among minors
-
Now Playing: Behind the byline: Barbara Feder Ostrov on her Prudence Hall story
-
Now Playing: How one mom changed an organ transplant policy to save her dying daughter
-
Now Playing: 14 fall sick in salmonella outbreak possibly linked to large, cage-free eggs
-
Now Playing: Sugar-Free September: Can you give up added sugar for a whole month?
-
Now Playing: Doctors providing opioids without proper documentation: Study
-
Now Playing: Olivia Newton-John reveals that her breast cancer has returned
-
Now Playing: Why Jennifer Garner's nutritionist starts every day with a smoothie
-
Now Playing: Do probiotics really make a difference in keeping our guts healthy?
-
Now Playing: What are probiotics?
-
Now Playing: Gina Rodriguez wants to talk about your period
-
Now Playing: A step-by-step guide on how to 'break up' with your phone
-
Now Playing: Globally 25 percent of adults aren't getting the recommended amount of exercise: WHO
-
Now Playing: More cases of Salmonella linked to Honey Smacks cereal: CDC