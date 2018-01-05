Transcript for Why allergy season gets worse every year

Spring is finally here but that also means it's allergy season for a lot of people those allergies seemed to get worse every year and it's now proven. That allergies do in fact get worse in the climate. Is to blame according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Allergy season is longer now because of rising temperatures up to 27 days from eleven in 1995 now to help. Combat allergies the AF base it just wearing. When you're outside OK and can hear about weather and temperatures but it's been colder for everything from. Even in.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.