Bayer to no longer sell permanent birth control implant Essure

More
The contraceptive, which has courted controversy for years, will no longer be sold or distributed by Bayer Pharmaceuticals at the end of this year.
5:24 | 07/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bayer to no longer sell permanent birth control implant Essure

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56835359,"title":"Bayer to no longer sell permanent birth control implant Essure","duration":"5:24","description":"The contraceptive, which has courted controversy for years, will no longer be sold or distributed by Bayer Pharmaceuticals at the end of this year. ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/bayer-longer-sell-permanent-birth-control-implant-essure-56835359","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.