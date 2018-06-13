Transcript for Common prescription drugs may be linked to depression: Study

Now to a health alert about prescription medications and depression. A study out in "The journal of the American medical association" warning hundreds of common drugging including heart medication, birth control can cause depression and Dr. Jen Ashton is here. So, Jen, good morning and tell us about this study and the medications involved. It's all about risk versus benefit with these prescription medication, Amy. They looked at over 26,000 people, surveyed them. What medications they were on, over 200 are known to have a possible side effect of causing depression including, look at this list some birth control pill, heart medication like beta blockers and acid blockers, pain meds, muscle relaxants and sedatives like xanax. The more medications people are on the more likely they were to have depression. Acid blockers. I would have never thought -- what can people do. This is a reminder when you're put on a medication seen something that's over the counter, it is not meant to be autopilot. You need to talk to your health care provider about follow-up. The dose may need to be adjusted. If you very many a side effect that outweighs the benefits you're getting that is when you need to reassess your therapy. People might not connect this is why I'm feeling different. Exactly. Very, very important to look at the whole picture. Dr. Jen Ashton, always important. Our doctors recognizing this, people already tweeting about this as they do. Thank you for this. I have seen it in my mom but her doctors disregard it. You have to balance the therapeutic effect with any side effects and find the medication that works for that person and that condition. Thank you so much, Dr. Jen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.