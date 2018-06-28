Transcript for Can commonly-used medicines increase your sensitivity to the sun?

You may not realize it but there are a number of common medications that could make you more sensitive to the sun, dermatologist Dr. Jeanine Downie is here with how to safely enjoy the weather. How are you? I got a flat tire. You got the Gucci tennis shoe. So, tell us, everybody, about these medications because you're not telling people do not study them. Men taking aspirin, more than double their risk of getting skin cancer. Not that they need to stop taking aspirin. They just need to be aware and there are a whole lot of other medications that can predispose your sun sensitivity including oral acne medication, okay, some blood pressure medications, some antidepressants and evening diabetic medications. It's not that people need to stop taking them. So what do we do? I understand people love to be out in the sun. I'm an ex-lifeguard. I'm right here and swim instructor. So what I tell everybody is they have to reapply the sunblock. So it's an spf 30 broad spectrum protection every single day rain or shine, every day. January through December. Regardless of your ethnicity. And we have two wonderful audience members that will be applying sunscreen so are they doing it correctly? What do you see here? Hi, Cassidy, hi, Kirk. You guys are doing a good job but with all due respect you're forgetting your ears so we see a ton of skin cancer on the ear. Let's not forget your ear, the back of the neck is another critical place people forget, the backs of the legs entirely and tops of the feet. That gets me, the top of the feet. People we see skin cancers this those places. So you're applying for America right now so you got to show America how to do it right because it's critical. And how much and how many times? A shot glass full on neck, face and ears and in New York every two hour, down closer to Florida it's every hour but that's what people don't get. They got to reapply it. Were you reel a lifeguard. Yes, and ex-swim champ. Trying to be good. You are good. But I was a lifeguard in new Jersey. You do know what you speak. No, and I love the sun. I just put on sunblock and reapply it because I want to lie about my age for years. Wonderful, always to have you and hope you're on the ri

