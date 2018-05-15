Guys' guide to getting in shape for a wedding

More
Noah Neiman, co-founder of New York City's Rumble boxing studio, shares his tips for feeling your best on your wedding day.
2:40 | 05/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Guys' guide to getting in shape for a wedding

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55155799,"title":"Guys' guide to getting in shape for a wedding","duration":"2:40","description":"Noah Neiman, co-founder of New York City's Rumble boxing studio, shares his tips for feeling your best on your wedding day.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/guys-guide-shape-wedding-55155799","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.