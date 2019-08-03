Transcript for Kayla Itsines shares her go-to pregnancy workout

I really gotten really on the sentence and op couldn't. Hi everyone I'm but trying to candidates in his mind he would Good Morning America. I'm my bed finances Simon reached on news and thank whacked out that you can be anywhere Atlantans have. And don't know and it's so important to live with it delta says its patent. It's good you. An orphan what. When. So the Fed ex husband day's event I've rivers you leaning full wouldn't. License from a VNU bring in the wake up to chest elbows knots and Clarissa squeeze ET squeezing about fifteen to get a have released counseling on diet dropped the lights down actually that you squeezing in. With three seconds. And then drop the waist down three sentences about it's I've always worked with them and it's been such amazing than it's been an amazing thing but the made for adults and parents find women. To be out of left out. The next six the practices to let sizes put together mostly going of us that no and then showed apparent bring the white opt to show does pull us. Push the Nevada ahead. Back down hey BO was not in place seen. This is wrecking and showed his and you buy access. I've gone from doing hunts has it on an excellent job in two don't have a thing now one thing my holidays and watch. And yes I think that's like bounced mind. Hope it out. So living on two ad spend I know we're best lines to you coming full lit. And they knew coming. Out an op but not too high. Released down slightly. Go right to question during pregnancy. You tend to hunt their so we wanna stand up nice and most of these excise who Todd about muscles and I think a lot of women get. And there is like that's why such mean things are great made him look seven man active season. And then he said I'm not very say they nextwave is safe it's what so you're able to. A balance here remain chilly in Oakland sent him like that aptly fantastic. So if you very begin that. We need a little they hope getting up and gnashing push. Raise. As it got down. Now if he felt like he can do the squawking icy hands together. Standing up seemed out when a make sure that on the east I asked the track throughout it's. Being a woman being. Pregnant it's on hiring but now that I am pregnant women looking at me. And being seen it. Should they she's doing it she's going through and that's more respect than it really feel good schools I would feel the sentence commuted in the hunt that sends the full. But I really let down his big like it isn't a bunch of Lexus isn't that something when he. But if they might have examined tanks which is really important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.