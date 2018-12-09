Transcript for How one mom changed a health care law to save her dying daughter

I am never answer for him we tripled together sculpt it Sarah it's about not. Our battle against health care system to speak air's flight is leaving for a couple of transplant. Aren't really part trip during that time period that. Laws restricting access to work its age and age just not twelfth she had accessed. South organs and it was apparently. Like I'm. Hall really to medium high right. Years. Others. Feel it story at. Ainge and public at this course is. Currently situation really feel like hopefully.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.