Mom reveals to police officer on Facebook that she's giving him her kidney

Abbie Dunkle, 35, of Highland, Illinois, donated her kidney to Ryan Armistead, a police officer from Missouri, on Jan. 22.
1:00 | 02/06/19

Transcript
Transcript for Mom reveals to police officer on Facebook that she's giving him her kidney
It's. A Lincoln county police officer in need of a new kidney asked the community for help. It. Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

