Nurses and therapist rescue infants from Dorian's path with 'mini ICU on wheels'

More
As people evacuated 14 Atlanta hospital staff drove toward the coast to pull newborns away from the storm.
1:23 | 09/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nurses and therapist rescue infants from Dorian's path with 'mini ICU on wheels'
To the yeah. And she. In. And. Mean. Two. I. Or. And.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:23","description":"As people evacuated 14 Atlanta hospital staff drove toward the coast to pull newborns away from the storm. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/GMA","id":"65395689","title":"Nurses and therapist rescue infants from Dorian's path with 'mini ICU on wheels' ","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/nurses-therapist-rescue-infants-dorians-path-mini-icu-65395689"}