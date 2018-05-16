Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl

More
A 10-year-old girl in Ohio is receiving the gift of life from a fourth-grade teacher at her school.
1:46 | 05/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55217945,"title":"Ohio teacher to donate kidney to 10-year-old girl","duration":"1:46","description":"A 10-year-old girl in Ohio is receiving the gift of life from a fourth-grade teacher at her school.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/ohio-teacher-donate-kidney-10-year-girl-55217945","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.