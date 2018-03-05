Transcript for What are the potential dangers of 'Juul'-ing?

We move on to our cover story that parenting alert about vaping. One teen is taking a stand raising a red flag worried it's becoming a big problem in his community. Deb Roberts is here and got that story for you. This is powerful stuff. A high school senior sounding the alarm this morning saying he's deeply concerned about the health and future of his classmates. Some of whom confessed to him on camera they were secretly and hopelessly addicted to e-gretta. . All of my kids in my grade started using it. Shining a light on the teen use of e-cigarettes and what's calling juuling derived from the popular name Juul. I know it's bad but I can't stop. Reporter: 17-year-old jack Waxman produced it to raise awareness about a big problem with many teens in his community. You couldn't be caught dead with a cigarette right now if you were a teenager. But with juuling, it's cool to Juul. The Juul heats up liquid nicotine that users inhale and has cap actuals or pods that come in a variety of flavors like cool mint and fruit medley containing as muchnick teen as a pack of cigarettes. They're attractive to teen users. They're drawing them in, the flavors and nicotine is forcing them to stay. Reporter: A recent study says an estimated 3 million U.S. Adolescents currently use e-cigarettes including those who never smoked. Some tried cigarettes and they're so used to juuling it's okay to use cigarettes. I want to stop but the habit of juuling is just so intense. My parents didn't know until I got caught and I just kept using it. Reporter: The students' school saying it's aware of the unfortunate trend adding what started as small turned out to be a growing problem. As for Juul, it says it was made exclusively for adults looking to quit smoking and is investing $30 million to independent research and youth and parent education telling ABC news we cannot be more emphatic on this point. No young person or nonnicotine user should ever try Juul. The more people who know about it the more can take action and from there we can really make change. And he's not just counting on his film to make change. Just this week jack took his concerns to the New York state legislature asking leaders to help end what he's calling an epidemic among teens. His friends in that video fully supporting him saying this has been a problem they cannot kick. Yes, but the fact thatter being so active about making sure that there can be some change. The young filmmakers, aren't they here? Yes. There's jack over there and his friend Sam. Brilliant, guys. Really is. You can make a difference. Make a change. The fact they got their friends to admit on film. Exactly. Now he'll try to see if they can quit and he'll help them with it. Let us know. We will. Thank you, gentlemen.

