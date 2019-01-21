Transcript for How to prevent suffering from burnout

beat burnout. A topic that went viral if a recent buzzfeed article. More than 1 in 3 workers are unable to find that work-life balance. Nearly half of all professionals between the age of 25 and 33 say they're stuck in a rut, a form of burnout. The new reality of our always-on world. You're never off. Paula, you're back with us. Always on. Still on. Raise your hand if you're just a little bit burnt out. If you can't figure out why small, straightforward tasks feel impossible. Or if you're in a chronic state of stress and feel like you're taking care of everybody else but yourself, you may be suffering too. I love you, kids. Get out, get out, get oh, my god! There's an emergency pta meeting today at 5:00. Reporter: It's been called running out of gas. Burning the candle at both ends. Or burnout. We're killing ourselves trying to be perfect. It's making us insane. Reporter: We all think we know it when we see it. Experts define it as being in a state of chronic stress, taking care of everything and even else, leaving you overwhelmed and emotionally drained. Social media is filled with hashtags. Are we living in a burnout culture? If I could hashtag about how I feel about my burnout right now, it would be #chaos. Reporter: 28-year-old Teresa says she's been battling burnout for over a year. I just want to be the best I can possibly be at this job. It's been a lot. Reporter: Between her demanding job, family, and planning her wedding, her weekly to-do lists have become endless. There's a voice in the back of your head at the says, if you don't do that, don't work later, don't stay the extra hour, you're never going to be what you need to be. Reporter: She says everyday tasks are falling through the cracks. I don't know when I would have done it. Just realizing I didn't eat. Lately, it would be #overit. Reporter: This counselor says it is the root of her burnout. It feels like I'm never going to get out. I do have four jobs. That's a lot. I don't know why it's bad if I not complain but vent about feeling overwhelmed by the things I have to do. Reporter: Burnout affects men and women of all ages. You see a common denominator. Taking care of even else at your own expense. It underscores the reason you need the prioritize. My mom always said, if mama ain't happy, ain't nobody happy. You have to fill your own tank. My mama said, we can have it all. Just not at the same time. Another good saying. Zw good for our mamas. Good to see you both. This is nothing new for you. This is your wheel house. We have moved way beyond work/life balance. There is no such thing anymore. It's another impossible standard that makes us feel like we're failing on both fronts. It's all work all the time. All life all the time. You have to make room for life. The women feel like they're only valuable when they're working. They have to achieve, achieve, achieve. They feel paralyzed by the tiny little details. The Amazon returns that pile up. Remembering to take chicken out of the freezer for dinner. Making doctors appointments. Those are not supposed to spark joy for anyone. But they're the things we have to do to feel like a person. And -- Complete. These women feel like they're on a treadmill. They must work, work, work, all the time. You're always on your phone. There's no down time. Jen, how can you determine if it's typical or serious? Mpl that's the key question. I want to be clear. We're not talking about a serious mental health disorder or a clinical depression. A lot of the screening symptoms can mirror them. We'll have this on our website. Huch are you tired and lacking energy to go the work in the morning. People who work on this show can't answer. How often do you feel physically drained, like your batteries are dead. How often is your thinking process sluggish or your concentration low how often do you feel emotionally detached from co-workers and unable to be sense tiff to their need? If you're answering a certain way, you are surfing from burnout. We were going to test this audience. I said, let's not do that. It's very private. So many women reached out about this story. They didn't want to come on TV to talk about it because they didn't want to admit they were feeling overwhelmed. What can you do? My completely nonmedical advice. Embrace the mess. We have to admit that that's okay. For you, Jen? No one will die if there are dirty dishes left in the sink at night. So release it. Tomorrow, you have a whole other chance. That test is online. You should take it to see where you are. Emp will answer yes. Thank you both, very, very much.

