Splash into summer with this pool workout

More
Equinox instructor Cece Marizu demonstrates a pool workout.
3:06 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Splash into summer with this pool workout
He might yourself this summer. Stars will be back yard. Really. No breasts are not guaranteed. I. More news. Yeah passengers. Flying in. Here you. No one it is not. Okay. Times to replace. He. Around. I. One. Why didn't want news. I'm. Now. Three. Another. Yeah I was. Turn your pet. Every night. Me. Staying up. While your place and my. I'm.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56154985,"title":"Splash into summer with this pool workout","duration":"3:06","description":"Equinox instructor Cece Marizu demonstrates a pool workout.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/splash-summer-pool-workout-56154985","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.