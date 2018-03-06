Teen's intense workout may have led to potentially fatal condition

More
Jared Shamburger had symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, a condition with a breakdown of muscle and the release of their contents into the blood.
2:24 | 06/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Teen's intense workout may have led to potentially fatal condition

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55615480,"title":"Teen's intense workout may have led to potentially fatal condition","duration":"2:24","description":"Jared Shamburger had symptoms of rhabdomyolysis, a condition with a breakdown of muscle and the release of their contents into the blood.","url":"/GMA/Wellness/video/teens-intense-workout-led-potentially-fatal-condition-55615480","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.