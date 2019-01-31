Transcript for Thriver Thursday: How a cancer survivor decided to choose joy against all odds

It is not only thankful Thursday by thriver Thursday and Karen Newman has a powerful story to tell. She was the picture of success, a competitive triathlete and mom but for decades she lived with eating disorders and when her life hit some of the darkest moments she found the light thriving not only for herself but for others too. I reached rock bottom. I was lying to my husband and I said, I can't live like this anymore. I just can't. And then a few days later I was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. The diagnosis was the biggest wake-up call for me. It's very, very hard to go through chemotherapy and keep racing. But I had three boys and wanted to show them that cancer doesn't have to steal your life. It was only through the cancer journey that I discovered that I actually had a purpose. We opened our home and just invited anybody to come and we just tried to lift people up and when I revealed that I suffered from an eating disorder too, they see hope. And the fact that I've been able to do the things that I've been able to do is remarkable. And so I'm here to say, choose joy and hope. You heard Karen. Choose joy and hope and her full story, it is a beautiful story that she's going to share on my Facebook page and I'm going to did a Facebook live right after the show with nutritionist and die tig and good friend of our show here, Maya feller. Ginger.

