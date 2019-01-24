Transcript for Thriver Thursday: How one woman overcame grief

just so you all know it is thriver Thursday and this morning we have the story of a mother, this is so great, who turned her pain -- I'm coming. Into purpose. It's the catwalk, yes, keep going, keep going. There she is. Yes. Thriver Thursday. I was talking to you about it earlier this morning. You have to meet this woman. Her name is Karen Millsap and after a random act of violence left her widowed at the age of 29 with a small baby, she turned that into healing and a career focus on compassion and empathy. When you lose your person, you feel it in so many ways. For the first time I year for a fact that I was on autopilot. I was just going through the emotions, I wanted to just try to keep it together for Caleb. I just hit the five-year angelversary. I don't want to talk about grief. I want to talk about healing. It's okay to be sad. It's okay to be angry. It's okay to be frustrated, disappointed. Grief is not just the result of a death. Grief is when we expect things to be different or better or more and it doesn't turn out that way. Now what I do is I teach organizations and leaders how to bring compassion and empathy into the workplace. When you take care of your people, your people take care of your business and it's the right thing to do. The way she's taught Caleb how to deal with grief, he is just equally as strong as her and it's because of her. The two of them together, they're amazing. We will never know why these things happen to us. But we can choose to heal because the more that you grasp on to your healing, the more you're grasping on to life and there's so much life to live. Yeah, that's what we have to keep in mind. Now we have thriver thursday.com and people go there and submit entries. 40 people independently sent in message about Karen. Independently. That powerful. I think with my children I worry about them. I don't as often worry about Ben and our partners are such a critical part and don't think about what it means after. Beautiful. Can't wait to watch. Her story later and a Facebook live right after the show and leave right now. Some of those people who nominated Karen to be a thriver will talk with them and check it out on my page and the "Gma" page and the full story on Karen is going to be posted on the page. Do not miss it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.