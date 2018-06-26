-
Now Playing: Protests in Pittsburgh after teen's funeral
-
Now Playing: Wildfires burn through Northern California
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: SCOTUS rules on travel ban, Pittsburgh protests continue
-
Now Playing: What is the Medal of Honor?
-
Now Playing: Family faces man accused in 1986 killing of girl
-
Now Playing: Teacher's last wish for backpacks at funeral inspires thousands
-
Now Playing: What's in the travel ban?
-
Now Playing: Police defend use of Taser on 12-year-old boy
-
Now Playing: DNA from chewing gum leads to arrest in teacher's 1992 murder
-
Now Playing: Boy Scout in tent killed by falling tree
-
Now Playing: Wrong Red Hen getting tarred and feathered over Sarah Sanders controversy
-
Now Playing: Are digital devices weapons of domestic violence?
-
Now Playing: Trump's tariffs prompt fear of trade wars as Harley Davidson makes plans overseas
-
Now Playing: Fire captain's death in shooting at senior home was an ambush: Investigators
-
Now Playing: Crews battle more than 50 wildfires burning across the West
-
Now Playing: What it's really like for families who make it across the border
-
Now Playing: Trump doubles down on immigration stance and draws support at South Carolina rally
-
Now Playing: Harley-Davidson looks abroad for production
-
Now Playing: Police dog sniffs out $10 million worth of drugs
-
Now Playing: Serena Williams wants Wimbledon 'to change' seeding rules for new moms