Transcript for 100% of New York workforce must stay home

The number one opportunity. To make a difference here is to flatten the curve flattened the increase. In the number of cases as we've talked about. Fly on the increase of the number of cases coming into the hospital system. And the best way to do that is by reducing density. Density control. Concede control Val right and that's what we have been. And we're going to take it to the ultimate step. Which is we're going to close the about all right. Because the rate of increase in the number of cases. Portends. A cold room overwhelming of our hospital system. So we're going to put out an executive order today. New York State on cause. Policies that assure uniform safety for everyone. Uniform safety for everyone why because what I do. Will affect Europe and what you do will affect me. Took our community and interconnection and interdependence. This is the very realistic. Embodiment of that we need every morning to be safe. Otherwise no warning can be safe. We've studied all the other countries we've talked to people all across the globe about what they did what they've done what works what doesn't work. And that is all informed. This policy to basic rules. Only essential businesses. Will be functioning. People can work at home god bless him but. Only essential businesses can help workers. Commuting. To the job or on the job. Second rule remain indoors to the greatest extent to protect physical and mental health. On the businesses. On the balance we reduced it to 50% of the workforce. We've been reduced it to 75%. Of the workforce must stay home. And today we're bringing it to 100%. Of the workforce. Must stay home. He's a nonessential. Services. Essential services have to continue to function. Grocery stores need food pharmacies he drugs. Your Internet has to continue to work toward her house to turn on when you turn the faucet so. Cure are essential services that will continue to function. But 100% of the workforce. And when I talk about the most drastic action we can take this is the most stressed their action we can take. We also have. Specific. Rules. For people's conduct. First is for the what we hope according quote vulnerable population. And remember. Many people will get this. Disease. Different countries estimate. Said in the 80%. Of the population. People will get at people recover that's what's going to happen for the vast majority that's what's happening in this state for the vast majority. Pool we word about seniors. Compromised immune system. People with underlying illnesses. Where the places we're really worried about nursing homes senior convert your facilities. We need. Real diligence with bill vulnerable populations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.