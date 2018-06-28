Transcript for 105 and still alive: Study finds rate of death decreases for world's oldest people

The oldest person recognized in the Guinness book of world records was 122. Years old could humans live any longer than that. A recent Italian study highlights an odd truth a person's risk of death actually deep creases after the age of 105. In the study researchers used to sample size of 3836. Italians older than a hundred died. After the age of eighty death rates began to. The study taking place from 2009 to 2015. This is an amazing finding that the study only used data from one country the Italian researchers came to the conclusion that though the longevity of humans is continuing to increase. The upper limit of age is still unknown. With this medical minute I'm Linda Lopez for ABC news.

