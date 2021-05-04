Transcript for 106 million Americans have received at least 1 dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

I want to bring an epidemiologist navy's news medical contributor doctor John Brownstein for more on this factor Brownstein. Good morning more than 106 million Americans have now gotten at least one dose of one of the vaccines but case numbers. Are still climbing so how many people need to be vaccinated. To stop this rising cases. Good morning Diane it's really amazing I mean we're now. 40% of adults with at least one dose of the vaccine nearly one in order are fully backs made it's a really hitting our stride now rush at four million doses DAX but think about this guitar and herd immunity from seventy to 80% is that are critical trucks also let 250 million sheep so much. He's looking about a couple months for adults all adults to get their first shot shifting by the end of may wheat we should really be there are remembered as is not just about the doll popular unity older elderly population is younger adults know these are the ones that are shooting into discredit and still have some level of vulnerability and of course as we mentioned such this concern about the rising Darian. Increasing transmission she's so yeah I can rule out to make sure there are treating new variants and population of art and also remember Morgan have increased hesitancy that population soon so aren't as you know outstrip demand and so you really have to be focused on building confidence and those people personal weeding and seeing should really get to that herd immunity union and yet all tall order at this vaccine. And what and it ended. Double mutant variant why does it pose a more a threat. Yeah I know this tumbled you can determine probably can't a lot of Sierra are unfortunate Danish this isn't new Jarrett was first detected in India are now seen in northern California has huge search you need to teach is why do which is on the psyche protein bars brought to his that is concerning overall negotiations will build up. As we have more transmission continue to teach and you know and the concern is he's usually shoot more too changes ask you see the body's defenses around a taxi netstat Shelley and insist that you look at. Yeah and they had it is double and you didn't bury its rich these are not new meetings together that you wish in this you know per 100000 cheese or more for our and so there are with the US and Brazil and President Bush really you know indebted to his arm out of control solution. Concerning India has actually done while the vaccine million which does is it days sixteenths and we don't wanna see appearance our troops need a vaccine now. The moment and you should have any concern about that the vaccines Duchscherer worked against the transaction but this is what are getting better vaccine a right now. Critical and the Texas Rangers will host the largest crowd for US sporting events since that pandemic began we heard there from Caylee more than 40000 people. Could attend. They say there taking precautions though so does this event. Concern new or could this be kind of deal opening door to us getting back to larger vans safely. Yeah only concern I have. Decision comes after Texas did away with mass mandate after police real wrench and we've been saying a lot of slowly reopening is just about all you know full bench and and that's a problem here has no worse yeah they have masking what about social distancing normal English did you have some distance seeding by you know you're eating drinking you're seeing here. WDB you know illegal museums and things happening you know and it's a good measure reopening makes sense and in fact CDC still is just recommending people were you know watching events from home so we're at a point where we should be scenes look at full power. Just yes and I chatted on grounds you know a great adding thank you. Thank you.

